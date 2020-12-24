Kevin Spacey posted another Christmas YouTube video

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has taken to posting a Christmas message every year. This time, his message is meant to cheer up despondent people.

From Variety:

Spacey has been mostly absent on social media, aside from these yearly Christmas videos, since actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making sexual advances on him when Rapp was just 14. Spacey received backlash on Twitter and other social media platforms for using the moment to come out as a gay man and suggesting that if he did assault Rapp, it was the result of "inappropriate drunken behavior."

He has faced multiple legal battles over alleged unwanted sexual advances since 2017, with the latest 2019 accusation — made by a massage therapist — coming to an end after the accuser died and his estate dropped charges.