Duncan Jones, David Bowie's son, was rummaging through some stuff and came upon the scarf his father had given him as a child. The scarf was from the set of UK Channel 4's animated adaption of Raymond Briggs' "The Snowman" (which included a live action intro with Bowie donning the scarf).

Brian Harding, the producer of the film, chimed in to tell Duncan the charming backstory of the scarf and how it came into Duncan's possession.

Hi Duncan! I am Brian Harding, who produced the filming of your father's introduction to The Snowman. You may not remember the history. The Scarf was knitted by the lady in the accounts department of TVC, the production company who made the animation. — brian harding (@tarsigercyan) December 23, 2020

