UK passengers flying United or Delta to USA must show negative COVID-19 tests

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines will require all passengers on flights from the United Kingdom to the United States to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

From Reuters:

The decision follows the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant in Britain that has prompted many countries to shut their borders to travelers from there.

Delta's policy, expanded from its decision on Monday to require the screenings on UK flights to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, is effective Dec. 24, while United's requirement begins Dec. 28.

Passengers will be asked to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test or antigen test, and same-day, pre-flight rapid tests will be available for ticketed passengers at a Heathrow testing center.