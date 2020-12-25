A pay-what-you-want holiday music compilation raising money to save independent music venues

A random group of internet-connected Phoebe Bridgers fans—myself included—decided to put together this compilation album of holiday music. It's 19 songs by various indie and folk musicians to celebrate the season, with a mix of covers and original tunes.

I know it's a little late for Christmas itself, but I thought it was worth sharing for two reasons:

It's pay-what-you-want, but all the money goes to the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages campaign, so that independent musicians like myself will hopefully still have somewhere to play when this whole pandemic thing is over. I have no idea when I recorded my cover of the Kinks' "Father Christmas" but I found it on my hard drive and I think it's fun.

Check it out below, or on Bandcamp.

Parking Lot Record Co. presents A Skeleton Crew Christmas Album