Authorities are investigating a massive explosion in downtown Nashville that occurred at around 6:25AM local time this morning. Reports say a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings. On Twitter, Nashville residents 12 miles away reported hearing and feeling the explosion.
Large explosion in Nashville downtown, buildings damaged — parked vehicle exploded on Christmas morning
