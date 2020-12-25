KFC is releasing a video game console with a chicken warming compartment

How does a marketing team follow-up on a Lifetime mini-movie starring Mario Lopez (the trailer for which got a million plays overnight, compared to the actual movie, which took over a week to break 100,00 plays)?

As always, KFC has the fascinating, provocative, WTF answer: the KFConsole, for chicken n' gaming.

Designed by Cooler Master, the KFConsole features an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element processor with two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs and a swappable GPU slot, all contained within the modified chassis of a Cooler Master NC100. It's VR-Ready as well, with Ray-Tracing technology that supports 240FPS with 240Hz output and up to 4K video quality.

It also has a built-in chicken chamber to keep your food warm (which it does, in part, as a means of redirecting the heat from the cooling mechanism for the gaming console).

As the company explained in a press release:

This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience… what's not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they'd be welcome to get in touch.

CNN reached out to Intel for a comment on this, but the company refused to participate in the pissing match.

There are no confirmed details about the release date or price point, though Collider speculates that it will run around $2000. That might sound like a lot of money for a silly marketing gimmick collector's item, but at least the modular features mean you can probably get some good gaming out of it?

Introducing the KFConsole