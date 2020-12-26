Five minutes of a mushroom playing a synthesizer

H/t Jay Townsend
Image: Screengrab
Mathijs Luijten directed and animated "Nights" by Jesper Ryom, based on gradient and line animation designed by Sofie Lee. Mathijs first came to my attention with the video for Tycho's "Weather" earlier this year. Image: YouTube / Délicieuse Musique READ THE REST
"PTS" has a very 2020 vibe, depicting how all of us feel pretty much any time we check our phone to see what fresh hell is going on. Directed by Kinopravda, the clip is a naïve utopia offering respite from the calamity of 2020. It's where a single social media post results in war-mongering, bickering… READ THE REST
As we patiently await Peter Jackson's documentary The Beatles: Get Back, here is a sneak preview montage from the film. Damn, this is gonna be great. READ THE REST
