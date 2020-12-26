Hypnotic timelapse of things drying out

Christian Stangl (previously here) turned a common process into a gorgeous abstract short film using macro footage of things as they dry out.
Life needs water. But this fluid tends to evaporate over time into a gaseous state. Drying out is a chemical process that takes hours, days or even weeks. Without enough water the organisms metabolism is stopping. Using high resolution cameras with macro-lenses or the microscope, i timelapsed more than hundred sequences of various organic motives which were drying out.
Image: Vimeo / Christian Stangl