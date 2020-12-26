Skullcandy is serving up end-of-the-year deals on all of its top earbuds and headphones

Skullcandy has carved out an interesting lane for itself in the ultra-competitive audio earbuds and headphones market. Unlike the big business interests of most of their big-name corporate competitors, Skullcandy was born from a simple human moment.

Sitting on a chairlift in Park City, Utah in 2003, Skullcandy founder Rick Alden couldn't take a call on his phone while he was listening to his music player. The determination to come up with a headphone solution that fit with the snowboarding lifestyle was the spark that led to Skullcandy.

That underdog DNA is still the driving force of the brand, with earbuds that hit a triangular sweet spot between active usability, a price point that undercuts the big brands, and a sound quality that seldom comes from anything close to this affordable.

Right now, Skullcandy is emphasizing all of those points with their limited time flash sale. They're making all of their most popular earbuds and headphones available now at even lower prices than usual, all as a year-end thank you to all those audio-thirsty customers.

Skullcandy earbuds under $30

Finding quality earbuds under $30 is a tough enough feat most of the time, but as part of this sale, Skullcandy has three of their signature lines all below that total.

The Jib ($12.99; originally $29) and the Jib+ ($15.99; originally $18) are Skullcandy's introductory earbuds models, but the low price doesn't match up with their big sound. Both offer up enhanced bass performance with the ability to take or receive calls through the in-line microphone and remote, with call and track control. Each also has six hours of battery life on a charge and they're available in multiple colors, while the Jib+ also features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Meanwhile, the old school Ink'd+ ($12.99; originally $17) is the OG Skullcandy headphone. It's even wired, if you can remember back to those days.

But there's also that model's newer, younger, flashier brother ($29.99; originally $38), a wireless version that features a comfortable collar attachment that keeps your earbuds in place without the snags and pulls you'd usually suffer. The collar even packs down to just a third of its regular size for easy storage. Low-profile and lightweight, it's got all the expected features for easy phone calls and music control, as well as Rapid Charge technology that restores 2 hours of playtime on just 10 minutes of charging.

Finally, the Sesh ($29.99; originally $48) are the true stealth warriors of the line – the smallest wireless earbuds available with a noise-isolating fit. Despite their size, the Sesh has all kinds of functionality, including a single button on each bud for all your activities, from taking calls, the changing volume, to even activate Siri or another digital assistant with one touch. It also comes with its own charging case, so between the Sesh and the case, you can get a total of 10 hours of listening in between plug-ins.

Premium buds

For the uber-active workout fiends, the Method ($39.99; originally $58) are the Skullcandy's sports buds. Wireless and built with top-shelf durability for surviving the outside world, the Method are IPX7 sweat-resistant and waterproof with Secure FitFin Ear Gels on the magnetic earbuds, assuring everything stays in one piece. Of course, if you ever lose your Method, it's got a built-in Tile tracker so you can use the Tile app to pinpoint right where you left 'em.

There's also a version that comes with active noise cancellation capabilities ($49.99; originally $79) for an added boost of clarity while you sweat it out.

And if the Method buds are created to take the pounding of a workout without breaking a sweat, then the Push Ultra earbuds ($79.99; originally $98) are ready to tackle the whole wilderness. The Push, as well as their case, are built for the rugged life. With their rubber exterior, you can get the Push wet or even get 'em muddy – and all you need to do is rinse them off, and they're good as new.

Skullcandy headphones

Earbuds are great for on-the-go listening, but if you truly want to immerse yourself in the music, you need a quality pair of over-ear headphones. The Riff ($39.99; originally $48) is where that journey begins, a lightweight set of earcups perched on a virtually indestructible headband. The Riff BT headphone features refined acoustics and full compatibility with any Bluetooth-enabled device. The built-in microphone and convenient touch controls make call and music management easy, and the whole thing can run for up to 12 hours on a single charge.



As for the Hesh ($49; originally $98), it's more of the same. And, we do mean more. More powerful high-end audio drivers, more noise isolation, and even more comfort to accommodate all-day listening sessions. The Hesh also sports a significantly boosted power reserve, offering a full 22 hours of rechargeable battery life.

With the Venue ($99; originally $178), you get an active noise-cancelling feature, filtering out ambient sound around you so you can tune in to the music like never before. When you need to hear your surroundings, monitor mode lets the outside world seep in, even while you stay untethered with 24 hours of battery life. And, the Venue has Tile technology built-in too, so you'll never leave your headphones behind.

When you step up the Crusher ($79.99; originally $148), you can feel it where it matters most: in the music. This foldable powerhouse ups the ante with its dual-channel haptic bass that can rattle a listener to their tub-thumping core. Once again, battery life is another big selling point, this time with a whopping 40 hours of listening available on a single recharge.

And, if that wasn't enough audio adaptability, the Crusher Evo ($149.99; originally $198) takes customization to the next level. The flagship of the Crusher line, these headphones are packed with Skullcandy's patented adjustable Sensory Bass technology, which is controllable through the Skullcandy app. In fact, the app can help you customize your entire audio soundscape with a quick audio test that adapts the output to your unique hearing pattern.

Prices subject to change.