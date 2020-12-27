Annie Lennox and London City Voices perform Purcell's "Dido's Lament"

Listen to this gorgeous rendition of Henry Purcell's "Dido's Lament" (1683) performed by Annie Lennox and London City Voices. The piece was recorded in isolation and done as a "lament for a dying planet."
Image: Screengrab
