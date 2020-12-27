Hudly has created an invisible wireless charger – but it's not as crazy as it sounds

Qi wireless charging has only been around for about a decade. While it only took a few years for Android phone manufacturers like Nokia and LG to jump on the wireless charging bandwagon, it was as recently as 2017 when Apple finally joined the party with the iPhone.

Taking that short history into account, it's no surprise that companies making Qi-enabled devices and chargers have only just begun to come up with new and different ways for that rapidly-adopted process to happen more easily and efficiently.

What if you like wireless charging, but don't like a big bulky wireless charging pad plopped into the middle of your desk? Well, that problem can be solved when you create a charging pad that sits under a desk like the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger.

This charger is a concept so simple that it's a surprise we haven't seen it employed before now. Using a furniture-safe adhesive, this pad sticks to the underside of a desk, table, nightstand or any surface less than 1.5 inches thick. With the charger in place, the surface on top essentially becomes its own charging station, available for Qi-enabled phones, tablets, headphones, and more to get a juice-up whenever it's needed.

The Invisible Charger is also a fast charger, providing up to 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy phones and a maximum 7.5W for iPhones. The charge even happens through the bulkiest of smartphone cases. It won't work through metal, but any other surfaces like wood, ceramic, plastic, glass, and others are fair game.

And, unlike all those other boring black plastic charging pads, this one stays quietly out of view, never messing up the tranquil serenity of your desk or table, while still supplying every inch of its charging power. It probably won't be long until desks have this kind of feature built right in, but for now, you can enjoy all the effectiveness of invisible charging, as well as the street cred to say you were doing it before it was cool.

The Hudly Invisible Charger usually retails for $99, but right now, you can take an extra 20% off the already discounted price by entering the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. That brings your total price down to an ultra-low $55.99.

Prices are subject to change.