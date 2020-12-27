Khai Dreams has a very 2020 video for "Good Advice"

In what feels like an extended "this is fine" meme, the "Good Advice" video by Khai Dreams looks at disasters large and small unfolding.
The acoustic version they just released is very nice, too!
Image: YouTube / Khai Dreams
