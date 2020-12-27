The renovation of a gorgeous brutalist house in Brazil

I went to college at the University of Toronto, which saw a ton of growth in the 1950s and 60s, when brutalist architecture was a big deal — so the campus was filled with utterly charmless, blocky concrete structures. Generally I found the aesthetic pretty depressing. There's one building in particular — Sidney Smith Hall (picture here) — which is just unremittingly bleak; it looks like a bunker from 80s-era Doctor Who, the sort of poured-concrete structure that Daleks would pour out of, shrieking EXTERMINATE. It housed the psychology department, an irony lost on no-one.

Still, nostalgia being nostalgia, these days when I visit the campus, all those grey boxes seem … kind of cool? Maybe time has healed all wounds, but I now find Brutalist architecture oddly appealing.

So I was particularly impressed when my friend Harry Allen drew my attention on Twitter to this deeply funky Brutalist building in Brasília that's being renovated. That's a picture above, by Edgard Cesar, and he has a bunch more amazing ones at the site — go check them all out.

It is one of the grooviest places I've seen in a while: