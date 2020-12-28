"We decided to hang the Christmas tree from the roof so the cats couldn't destroy it. It didn't work."
Cat defeats owner's attempt to cat-proof a Christmas tree
- cats
- christmas trees
- Delightful Creatures
- parkour
