Designer of famous UK TV logos dies

Martin Lambie-Nairn, who designed the logo idents for BBC2 and Channel 4, is dead at 75.

Former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive also paid tribute, saying he was "fortunate" Lambie-Nairn had "defined part of my visual landscape growing up. His work for the BBC was so very gentle, thoughtful and beautiful," he said. Identities driven by beauty and not a marketing agenda are so rare and so valuable."

Definitive, pillars-of-the-soul imagery for Generations X and Y in the UK. Below, enjoy an extensive collection of variations of his BBC2 ident.

Here's the original Channel 4 ident, as animated:

And here's a set of 2017 variants, making fun of recent trends in science fiction.