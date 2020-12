Yesterday, I posted a video on Adafruit of Quanta Magazine's picks for the three greatest breakthroughs in physics this year.

In the video below, they look at three of the biggest advances in biology (besides the obvious COVID-19 related research and vaccine breakthroughs).

These three discoveries are: a greater understanding of the computing power of neurons, a new Information Theory of individuality, and a greater understanding of the effects of sleep deprivation.

Image: Screengrab