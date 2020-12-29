We live in a part of LA with coyotes, hawks, bobcats, deer, and other wildlife. (Last night I took a video of a coyote in the backyard.) We have some good travel binoculars (I got two when I took Carla to a Rolling Stones concert last year) but I wanted a more power version for home. I read good things about SkyGenius 10 x 50 binoculars. They're full-sized and the optics are surprisingly good, given the price. (I don't have an expensive pair of binoculars to compare them against, though.) The other thing is that they don't seem especially rugged. That's why I'm not going to take them beyond the backyard.
Good inexpensive binoculars
