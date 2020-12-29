Guy compresses Shrek onto a 1.44MB floppy disk

Redditor GreedyPaint hooked up a floppy disk drive to a Raspberry Pi to play a highly compressed version (0.03 percent of its original size on the DVD) on Shrek stored on a floppy disk.

From Engadget:

They wrote a custom x265 video codec that compresses video to a resolution of 120 x 96 pixels at a silky smooth four frames per second. As such, they were able to cram Shrek onto a medium with a storage size of 1.44 MB, or around 0.03 percent of a DVD's 4.7 GB capacity. In fact, u/GreedyPaint pulverized Shrek down to 1.37 MB, so there was room to spare.

To play that ultra-janky version of the movie, u/GreedyPaint hooked up a floppy disk drive to a Raspberry Pi as part of a custom VCR system they call the LimaTek Diskmaster. When the device powers up, it displays a homemade animation which asks the Redditor to insert a disk. When they do, the movie plays automatically.