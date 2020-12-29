The monstrous truth about angels

These aren't the purdy angels with gauzy gowns and silky wings that you grew up with. This is how angels are really described in the bible. Think: H.P. Lovecraft, not Michelangelo.
Image: Screengrab
These aren't the purdy angels with gauzy gowns and silky wings that you grew up with. This is how angels are really described in the bible. Think: H.P. Lovecraft, not Michelangelo.
Image: Screengrab
The White House released an official proclamation to mark the 850th anniversary of the death of St. Thomas Becket who had a contentious relationship with King Henry II of England, and was ultimately killed by the King's followers for refusing to submit the church to the King's will. Shortly after his death, he was canonized… READ THE REST
Progressive Christian blogger Joe Forrest has a great piece up on Medium about conspiracy theories, that begins with the story of how he convinced his sixth grade class that the moon landing was faked. He rounds up plenty of thoughtful links, quotes, and observations about these dangerous beliefs in general, but also how they… READ THE REST
Yep. Sounds about right. READ THE REST
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST
To be clear, cigarettes are not illegal. But if you're a smoker in America, it can probably often almost feel that way. Anyone carrying a lighter or the visible bulge of a cigarette pack tucked in a shirt pocket is all but guaranteed to get some side-eye in 2020. But hey, we've all got our… READ THE REST
The median average salary for an American project manager is currently over $115,000 a year. As you'd expect from an employee earning a paycheck that size, companies don't hand those titles out to just anyone. To assume a proper project management position with a respected company, that person has to have an assortment of certifications,… READ THE REST