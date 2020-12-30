Almost 200,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are recalled after blades spin off and hit people

Mark Frauenfelder

If you purchased a Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fan don't turn it on. CBS News reports that "King of Fans, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based distributor of the product — sold exclusively by Home Depot — said it had received 47 reports of the product's fan blades detaching, with at least two consumers hit by a blade and four instances of property damage."