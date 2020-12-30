If you purchased a Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fan don't turn it on. CBS News reports that "King of Fans, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based distributor of the product — sold exclusively by Home Depot — said it had received 47 reports of the product's fan blades detaching, with at least two consumers hit by a blade and four instances of property damage."
Almost 200,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are recalled after blades spin off and hit people
Recall issued for candles due to fire risk
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall on Adco Trading Inc.'s Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candle due to fire risk. If you have one, please return it to Dollar Tree for a full refund. Make sure to extinguish it first. Apparently, in some cases the "flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass…
Throw away any Zantac you have around
You've probably received spam emails inviting you to join class action lawsuits against the makers of over-the-counter heartburn medicine Zantac (ranitidine) as it contains a likely carcinogen. Today, the US Food and Drug Administration requested that all ranitidine products be pulled from store shelves and that consumers properly dispose of any they've already purchased.
Taco Bell is recalling 2.3 million pounds of ground beef for metal shavings
Taco Bell issued a press release announcing that it was recalling 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers. The recall was prompted when a customer said they found a metal shaving in their food. The problem was discovered when a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu…
