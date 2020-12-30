The sad truth about LED lightbulbs is that they burn out a lot faster than promised, at least in my experience. Even the most expensive ones don't seem to last much longer than incandescent bulbs. So I find myself buying a box of them every couple of years. This time I bought a 24-pack of 60W A19 soft white bulbs. They were really cheap and I have a feeling they'll last as long as the pricier ones.
Big box 'o cheap LED bulbs
