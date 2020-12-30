Dumpster fire 2020 candle and tree ornament

Our friend, Becky Stern, was part of a group of makers doing ByeBye 2020-related projects. For her project, Becky molded a 2020 candle that burns away to reveal a metal 2020 dumpster fire tree ornament beneath. Perfect way to encapsulate this year.
Guy compresses Shrek onto a 1.44MB floppy disk
Redditor GreedyPaint hooked up a floppy disk drive to a Raspberry Pi to play a highly compressed version (0.03 percent of its original size on the DVD) on Shrek stored on a floppy disk. From Engadget: They wrote a custom x265 video codec that compresses video to a resolution of 120 x 96 pixels at a silky…
New and improved robot barber still looks pretty scary
Robot Barber 2.0 improves on the previous design by adding a few new bells and whistles, as well as an improved pattern carving setup that basically shaves a pattern in hair like a 3D printer operates. It was time to take another pass on the hair cutting robot. The new robot is bigger, better, way…
Laura Kampf talks to Adam Savage and Norm Chan of Tested
I really enjoyed this video chat between German maker and YouTuber, Laura Kampf, and Adam and Norm from Tested. The casual, far-ranging conversation touches on shop organization, being a video maker during COVID, Survival Research Labs, and other "dangerous art," being OK with being a tool snob, living and working in the country, and more.…
