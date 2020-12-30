The easiest way to black out thermal paper (for example, to remove addresses or barcodes that would make it risky to re-use a box) is to heat it up: no marker necessary! Why use the Sharpie you already have when you could risk everything by instead applying fire?
Hot tip for blacking out thermal paper labels
