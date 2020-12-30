How to convert a MIDI guitar into a QWERTY keyboard

From George The KA:
After putting up the Christmas tree early with the kids, I spent a few hours this Sunday afternoon on another geeky techno-music experiment: building a program converts any MIDI guitar into a customizable computer keyboard.
Although getting this to work coding-wise was not difficult, the hard part was figuring out how to map a guitar to a keyboard. After many tries I found the right way: split the keyboard and flip the left side upside down. At that point it becomes a regular QWERTY keyboard and I started typing immediately and with almost no practice.
The keytar walked so the guitarboard could run.
If you want to try to make your own Guitar Keyboard, there's a guide at GitHub.