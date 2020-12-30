Starbucks Japans' online store has a bunch of cute new mugs for sale. Here are my favorites:
Japanese Starbucks drinkware for 2020 is cute
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cups
- glasses
- Japan
- kitchen
- mugs
- starbucks
This Japanese band uses instruments made from retired consumer electronics
Electronicos Fantasticos! is a Japanese band that makes and plays instruments made from "various retired consumer electronics such as Electric Fan Harp, CRT-TV Drums, Air Conditioner Harp, etc." [Thanks, Jane!] READ THE REST
Japan alarmed by rise in bear attacks
Over 140 people have been attacked by bears in Japan during the last six months, with two attacks resulting in deaths, reports France 24. Why? An acorn shortage, for one thing. But there are bigger factors at play. Young people are moving out of rural parts of Japan. The remaining older residents are not as… READ THE REST
Free online event 11/20/20: Hollywood's New Anime Gold Rush
Registration is open now for Japan House LA's online event, Hollywood's New Anime Gold Rush. Join us for a discussion on Hollywood's New Anime Gold Rush with John Ledford, founder and CEO of Sentai Filmworks, and Maki Terashima-Furuta, the president of Production I.G. USA and Jason DeMarco, Senior Vice President/Creative Director, Adult Swim/Cartoon Network On-Air. This session will be moderated by author Roland Kelts, the Tokyo-based journalist and scholar known for his… READ THE REST
This honeycomb-patterned gel cushion could be the answer to that nagging back pain
None of us are getting any younger. And while the ravages of time work differently on everyone, there seems to be one area where everyone from seniors down to the way-too-young start feeling discomfort first. Oh, that aching back. A lot of that may have to do with how many of us spend huge portions… READ THE REST
This training can help you jump into WordPress and find web success immediately
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST
The Allin1E Smoking Tool gathers all your smoking needs in one ultra-portable travel set
To be clear, cigarettes are not illegal. But if you're a smoker in America, it can probably often almost feel that way. Anyone carrying a lighter or the visible bulge of a cigarette pack tucked in a shirt pocket is all but guaranteed to get some side-eye in 2020. But hey, we've all got our… READ THE REST