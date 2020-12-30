Louisiana congressman-elect dies from COVID-19 at age 41

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA), who won a special election to represent Louisiana's 5th District just three weeks ago, died on Tuesday evening from COVID-19 complications. He was 41-years-old.



Letlow was being treated for COVID-19 at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport when, according to LSU Health Shreveport physician Dr. G.E. Ghali, he "suffered a cardiac event this evening that was refractory to all resuscitation efforts."



Letlow was active on Twitter, posting photos from campaign events across Louisiana's 5th District. In the majority of photos, he is not wearing a mask. His last tweets were sent on December 21st.





I also believe strongly in the power of prayer, and our family has been blessed by a praying army of people. While here, I've learned firsthand how important plasma and blood donations are during this pandemic. — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 21, 2020

It may very well be the gift of life that you are giving a family this Christmas. – Luke Letlow — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 21, 2020

Letlow was to be sworn into office on January 3rd. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.