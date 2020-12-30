Watch "a bunch of cool looking insect flying in slow motion"

Mark Frauenfelder

Dr. Adrian Smith of the Evolutionary Biology & Behavior Research Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences & North Carolina State University shot slow motion take-off and landing videos of 11 insects. They are a marvel to behold. Watching these ungainly creatures fly gives me hope that I'll be able to do the same one day if I start believing in myself.