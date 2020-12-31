1983 boner comedy 'Get Crazy' could be your next New Year's Eve tradition

Like all things 2020, New Year's Eve is going to be hitting a little differently this year. No sidewalk revelry, no swapping spit with strangers on the dance floor, no house parties full of friends. If you're like many of us, you've opted to ring in 2021 watching movies on the couch while surrounded by an arsenal of snacks.

While there are nowhere near the ever-expanding catalog of Christmas movies to choose from, there are still tons of solid New Year's Eve themed flicks like Trading Places, Rosemary's Baby, and The Godfather. However, if you're looking for a movie that veers a little further off the beaten path, consider Allan "Rock 'n Roll High School" Arkush's underrated 1983 boner comedy Get Crazy.

Get Crazy follows underdog club owner Max Wolfe and crew as they throw an epic New Year's Eve concert in an effort to save an endangered venue (rumored to be modeled after New York's Fillmore East) from a predatory concert promoter. Don't tune in expecting a fine art film. Get Crazy is a mess but it's a fun mess full of Airplane! style gag humor and truly inspired casting including Malcolm MacDowell and Lou Reed as rock star caricatures, Lee Ving signing a contract with a head butt, Franklyn Ajaye from Car Wash, and beloved cult queen Mary Woronov.