Remember when Dr. Drew Pinsky invoked copyright laws to scare people from sharing a video of his comments downplaying Covid-19? Now he has it, and says, "Covid is no fun. I don't recommend it."
Dr. Drew Pinsky, who called Covid-19 a "press-induced panic," has Covid-19
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- COVID-19
One year ago today, first tweet on 'mystery pneumonia' in Wuhan, China
• A year ago today, this tweet warned of a "SARS/Suspected SARS Pneumonia Outbreak in Wuhan, China." • Now, COVID-19 has killed 350,000 in US, and counting. This appears to be the first tweet to have ever discussed what we now know as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Sources on the internet in China reported… READ THE REST
Highly contagious COVID variant first found in UK is now in California and Colorado, could change course of pandemic in US
"The overall picture is pretty grim." —Bill Hanage, Harvard epidemiologist New York Times, December 30, 2020 In Colorado and California, there are now two confirmed cases of that new and highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the UK. Neither of these two confirmed cases of COVID variant B 1.1.7 has a travel history, which… READ THE REST
Louisiana congressman-elect dies from COVID-19 at age 41
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA), who won a special election to represent Louisiana's 5th District just three weeks ago, died on Tuesday evening from COVID-19 complications. He was 41-years-old. Letlow was being treated for COVID-19 at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport when, according to LSU Health Shreveport physician Dr. G.E. Ghali, he "suffered a cardiac event this evening… READ THE REST
The Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector can turn your bedroom ceiling into a beautiful night sky
Earlier this month, stargazers were dazzled by a rare celestial event as The Great Conjunction offered a view of Jupiter and Saturn huddled close together in the night sky. The planets themselves aren't actually in closer proximity to each other, but just the idea of seeing this optical convergence that hasn't been viewed from Earth… READ THE REST
This honeycomb-patterned gel cushion could be the answer to that nagging back pain
None of us are getting any younger. And while the ravages of time work differently on everyone, there seems to be one area where everyone from seniors down to the way-too-young start feeling discomfort first. Oh, that aching back. A lot of that may have to do with how many of us spend huge portions… READ THE REST
This training can help you jump into WordPress and find web success immediately
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST