Excellent 1966 Australian PSA on the switch from £sd to decimalized currency

Enjoy the delightful music and animation in this 1966 FAQ explainer video to get Australians used to the switch from pounds, shillings, and pence, to dollars and cents.
[Via r/ObcureMedia]
