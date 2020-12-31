Here's why YouTuber Primitive Technology hasn't posted in over a year

YouTuber Jabroney looks at several developments related to the popular channel Primitive Technology, where survivalist John Plant created all sorts of things using natural materials.

Jabroney looks at John's book Primitive Technology, the Asian clickbait channels that ripped off Primitive Technology's premise and chased views with more and more elaborate structure building, and the good news about why John has not posted a new video in 2020: he is working on a show for a cable network!

Image: YouTube / Jabroney