Making a wooden dogsled with no power tools

I love that people are starting to brand unnarrated build videos as ASMR. In this vid, Chop with Chris builds a lovely little dogsled using nothing more than hand tools. Definitely fun and oddly soothing to watch.
Image: YouTube
I love that people are starting to brand unnarrated build videos as ASMR. In this vid, Chop with Chris builds a lovely little dogsled using nothing more than hand tools. Definitely fun and oddly soothing to watch.
Image: YouTube
I recently discovered this Instagram account for Barbie of All Trades. Yes, THAT Barbie. She's taken up woodworking and has amassed a shopful of gorgeous (1:6 scale) miniature tools. According to her Instagram bio, Barbie Woodshop is a a "father and daughter project that is getting out of hand." Barbie Woodshop has certainly made a… READ THE REST
KP Mackenzie creates charming wooden artwork from some of his favorite films, including some really nice posters and still using different colored wood: This is a brief quick lapse video of the making of a minimalist Star Wars movie poster. It is comprised of 7 different woods depicting two scenes from each of the three… READ THE REST
The detail and gorgeous grain of this wooden Toyota is a sight to behold. His 1967 Ford Mustang is pretty impressive, too: Image: YOuTube / Woodworking Art READ THE REST
None of us are getting any younger. And while the ravages of time work differently on everyone, there seems to be one area where everyone from seniors down to the way-too-young start feeling discomfort first. Oh, that aching back. A lot of that may have to do with how many of us spend huge portions… READ THE REST
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST
To be clear, cigarettes are not illegal. But if you're a smoker in America, it can probably often almost feel that way. Anyone carrying a lighter or the visible bulge of a cigarette pack tucked in a shirt pocket is all but guaranteed to get some side-eye in 2020. But hey, we've all got our… READ THE REST