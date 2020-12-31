Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood suggests Justice John Roberts a pedophile

Lin Wood, the lawyer whose endless litigation to overturn November's election results has yet to bear fruit, last night took to Twitter to air his grievances. Most significantly, he insinuated that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was party to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia and that he is a pedophile.

"Are you a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as initiation fee?" Lin asked on Twitter, just one of several similarly-themed and similarly-deranged missives.

My information from reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein.



I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia.



If only Jeffrey Epstein was still alive . . .



Wouldn't that be something? https://t.co/DwhgKO3gMp — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

The rant came a day after the New York Times reported claims that Wood suffers from messianic delusions. Last night, Wood also posted that president-elect Joe Biden is a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party; various Bible quotes; and his belief that Donald and Barron Trump are secret chess masters.

Prior to his pro-Trump work, Wood was most famous as a defamation lawyer, representing clients such as Richard Jewell and the Covington kids. His increasingly-aggressive and decreasingly-hinged Twitter persona was first observed after the latter case, when he threatened journalists who suggested that at least one high-profile win amounted to a "nuisance" settlement of low financial value.