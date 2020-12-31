Yo-yo tricks of increasing complexity

In this Wired video, yo-yo master Harrison Lee explains tricks in 26 levels of difficulty, from the easiest to the most amazing and complex.
Image: YouTube
In this Wired video, yo-yo master Harrison Lee explains tricks in 26 levels of difficulty, from the easiest to the most amazing and complex.
Image: YouTube
That is very clever. All it took was a garden hose and a wall and some imagination. READ THE REST
Twenty years after Tony Hawk set a skateboarding world record by landing a 900 degree aerial spin on a vertical ramp, the record has been broken. Over the weekend, Gui Khury, age 11, landed a 1080 using only a vert ramp. So fucking rad. From The Guardian: "The isolation for the coronavirus helped because he… READ THE REST
In this viral footage, shot on a potato and video-compressed with a radish, the best method of organizing nails is revealed. I'm happy to take questions about the thermodynamics of all this, and I'm sure someone will eventually be along to answer them. Some suspect that the footage is reversed; a commenter on Reddit demonstrated… READ THE REST
Earlier this month, stargazers were dazzled by a rare celestial event as The Great Conjunction offered a view of Jupiter and Saturn huddled close together in the night sky. The planets themselves aren't actually in closer proximity to each other, but just the idea of seeing this optical convergence that hasn't been viewed from Earth… READ THE REST
None of us are getting any younger. And while the ravages of time work differently on everyone, there seems to be one area where everyone from seniors down to the way-too-young start feeling discomfort first. Oh, that aching back. A lot of that may have to do with how many of us spend huge portions… READ THE REST
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST