Here is a tips video with a bunch of useful ideas for using blue masking/painter's tape around the shop. Some of these will likely be familiar, others new. While this video is geared towards woodworking, these tips can apply to other types of making and home maintenance.
Clever uses for blue painter's tape around the shop (and house)
- makers
- tape
- tips and tricks
