John Lennon playing the bass on "Helter Skelter"

Usually, when someone shares an isolated audio, it's to show beautiful, exemplary singing or playing. This is not the case here. When Lennon played bass on "Helter Skelter," it was to was specifically because he was not a bass player. They wanted ragged playing.

McCartney, after hearing the ever-boastful and bloviating Pete Townsend proclaim that The Who's "I Can See For Miles" was the loudest, rowdiest rock song ever, Paul took this as a challenge. And "Helter Skelter" was born.

To help add to the chaotic sound, Paul and John switched instruments. Here is John's funky-punky playing.

Image: Screengrab