Looking for a relaxing and inspiring break from stress? This lovely demonstration of 20 different acrylic pouring techniques might be just the thing.

The music chosen really adds to the vibe and includes work by Gavin Luke, Johannes Bornlof, Yonder Dale, Sam Eber, Franz Gordon, Valter Nowak, Peter Sandberg, Amaranth Cove, Cody Butler, Atlas Kind, Christophe Gorman, Martin Landh, Polar Nights, Lama House, Sam Eber, and Rannar Sillard.

Image: YouTube / Life Is Kumquat