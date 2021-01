These gyrating, mashed potatoing robots might be your answer for a virus-free New Year's date. Robotics pioneers Boston Dynamics have just released a new video featuring four of their remarkably agile robots – including the bipedal Atlas, the dog-shaped Spot, and the box-juggling Handle – tearing it up with a choreographed routine to The Contours' "Do you love me?".

If these are the robots that are destined to become humankind's future masters, I'm at peace with it.