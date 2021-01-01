Watch an AI-propelled robot beat humans at curling

Chess, Go, curling — is no game safe?

I'm coming a bit late to this one, but as a Canadian I am morbidly fascinated to discover that a group of scientists created a curling robot and trained a neural net to play the game. When they faced off against a top-ranked Korean women's curling team, the robot — named "Curly" — won three out of four games.

It's actually a hard challenge, because as the scientists note in their paper, the interactions between the curling stones and the ice are super complicated, so their system has to manage a ton of uncertainty.

Still, as the creators aren't quite sure why Curly was so good compared to human players. They suggested some reasons, though: