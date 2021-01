The Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy was actually nicer than it's sponsor's name might indicate. This football trophy, paid for by Duke's mayonnaise, was celebrated and won with a decisive 42-28 victory by Wisconsin over Wake Forest on Wednesday. But then one of these cheese heads dropped it while dancing around in the locker room.

This is how Wisconsin broke its trophy 😂



(via juliusdavis__/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/CJRfK6N4JD — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2020

The revamped trophy with mayo bottle taped to the top of the base is probably how this trophy should have been designed in the first place.