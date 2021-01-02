Trump declares Georgia run-off election "Illegal And Invalid"

President Trump denounced Georgia's imminent Senate run-offs late friday, describing them as "Illegal And Invalid". His reasons involve the usual conspiracy theories about his own defeat in November's general election.

The president specifically noted a Georgia consent decree that he claimed was "unconstitutional," which he then claimed made both the two Senate races, as well as his own loss in the Peach State to President-elect Joe Biden, invalid.

Writes John Aravosis: "If I were a Republican voter, I certainly wouldn't participate in an illegal and invalid election."