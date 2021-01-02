Boston Dynamics is preparing our robot overlords for a revolution, a dance one! The company posted this video of their crew dancing to The Contours' "Do You Love Me?" as a "Happy New Year" message.
Watch: Boston Dynamics robots dancing to The Contours' "Do You Love Me?"
