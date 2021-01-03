Help save Oregon's Enchanted Forest

Enchanted Forest, one of the last family-owned non-corporate amusement parks in the US, needs your help after the pandemic and wildfires ruined their 2020 season.

As James Norman shows in happier days above, it's a delightful forest adventure beloved for 50 years by families, recreational psychedelic users, and especially recreational psychedelic-using families.

Via Atlas Obscura:

When [founder Roger] Tofte bought 20 acres of land and vowed to build an amusement park by hand, he said some people dubbed the project "Idiot Hill." But decades later, a community of past, present and future Enchanted Forest generations are rallying. Several weeks into the fundraiser, more than 6,700 people have donated. Alongside the GoFundMe, the park is auctioning off Tofte's original artwork, signed prints, and blueprints. "We never intended to let anything go," Vaslev says. "I think it's harder on me than it is on my father because that's our memories, but it has to happen. We're hoping we don't have to auction off everything."

Help preserve this little slice of Americana for future generations!

Image: YouTube / James Norman