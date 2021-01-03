Sparks video for their song "iPhone"

If ever there was a phrase that summarizes the career of art-pop duo, Sparks, it's "A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip." Often a darling of the critics and influential to numerous artists who became far more popular, the quirky duo have never received the kind of widespread attention and acclaim that many think they deserve.



"A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip" also happens to be the name of their 2020 album. Announced in January of last year and released in late spring/early summer, the album received critical praise and delighted their devoted fanbase.

On Dec 29, the band released this video for one of the tracks on the record, "iPhone."



Image: YouTube