Discover the joys of Sea Shanty TikTok

Thom Dunn

Thanks to author Elizabeth Kingston on Twitter, I now know that Sea Shanty TikTok is a Thing. It's mostly because of a young Scotsman named Nathan Evans:

@nthnevnss

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

Which was then remixed into a duet (because that's a thing that happens on TikTok):

@_luke.the.voice_

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

And then it just kept expanding:

@_luke.the.voice_

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

With more people getting in on the action:

@apsloan01

♬ original sound – N A T H A N E V A N S S

There are other songs, too — like this Scottish singer who was dueted by a, uhhhh, sword forge?

@norseforged

♬ original sound – NatiDreddd

She also teamed up with some of the other #seashanty TikTok singers for some folksy group singing:

@_luke.the.voice_

♬ original sound – NatiDreddd

Even if you're old and out-of-touch like me, you can still spend some time falling down the SeaShanty TikTok wormhole—you will not be disappointed.