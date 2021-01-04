How to make money betting against Qanon

Patrick Cage used the betting market PredictIt to bet against Qanon adherents who believe that predictions made by an anonymous person or persons on 8kun calling themselves Q will come true. Cage is winning.

From The Atlantic:

That's when Cage started paying attention to the PredictIt comments sections, where people were posting snippets of what looked like nonsense to him. And that's how, years before most people had heard of QAnon, Cage learned that Q is an anonymous figure who claims to have a high-level security clearance and access to inside information about a devil-worshipping deep state.

All of a sudden, the bets made sense: QAnon followers believed that Q had special inside information about the future, and they bet accordingly.

"There were people who were so convicted in these beliefs that they were willing to put hundreds or thousands on the line," Cage said. "So I started shoveling more and more money in."

Cage began scanning PredictIt for QAnon theories and betting against them. He'd look for anything weird—usually something like suspiciously high odds that a Democrat would be indicted. Then he researched to make sure he hadn't missed something in the news cycle. "If I saw conspiracy-theory chatter in the comments section of Google News articles, that was a plus for me," Cage said.