McDonald's to roll out 3 new Crispy Chicken Sandwich items to compete with Popeye's and KFC

McDonald's is about to roll out three different versions of a fried chicken sandwitch in the United States, taking on chains like KFC and Popeye's for a growing share of the crispy chicken market. The new Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwiches launch on February 24, 2021.

From Reuters:

The world's biggest burger chain confirmed to Reuters it plans to launch its crispy chicken sandwich in "classic", "deluxe" and "spicy" versions on Feb. 24. All will contain a new crispy white meat chicken fillet served with crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted, buttered potato roll.

The new McDonald's strategy is founded in part on the long-term popularity of Chicken McNuggets, which it has sold since the 1980s, and 2020's limited time Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which contributed to September U.S. comparative sales that were the highest in nearly a decade.