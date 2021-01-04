Trump's brazen threat to Georgia's Secretary of State is even more fun when it's autotuned to the Rent song.
Trump's extortion attempt against GA Sec of State set to music
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- autotune
- incriminating evidence
Autotuned cat fight
E Flat. That's what these two fighting cats are autotuned too, according to the video's creator. Brian of BetaSmash used Melodyne Autotune to make this masterpiece. I'm trying to show that cats have a very distinctive language that uses tone, rhythm and tempo to define what they're trying to say. Putting their growls, meows and… READ THE REST
Weird Al autotuned the first Presidential "debate" and turned it into "America Is Doomed: The Musical"
You know things have gotten bad when the famously apolitical Weird Al has to get in on the political satire game. From The New York Times: The first presidential debate of 2020, was, in the words of Jake Tapper, "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck." But the show must go… READ THE REST
"Eleanor Rigby" but all the notes are E or F and it haunts your nightmares
How do you take a song that's already brooding and spooky, and turn it into something infinitaly creepier? READ THE REST
This Himalayan Salt Lamp isn't just mesmerizing – it's also a wireless charger
Anybody can just plunk down a cookie-cutter lamp on their desk, plug it in, and be good to go. I mean, it's just a lamp, right? That's true if your only mission is to bring light to an area. But, if you require a little more function and aesthetic joy from your desk accessories, there… READ THE REST
There's a new school of car insurance companies, and Clearcover leads the pack
"Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door." That century-old quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson (sort of) is just as true today. If you build a better product, offer a better service or create a better infrastructure for customers, then with a bit of time and attention, the world… READ THE REST
The hand warmer in this portable heater might just make it your favorite item in your home office
Sometimes, you'd really rather just boost the temperature in your bedroom or home office by a few degrees without firing up your central heating and paying to pump that heat throughout the entire house. In that case, you just need a portable heater that can wrap a cocoon of warmth around a relatively small, contained… READ THE REST