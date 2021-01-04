Watch cats brutally attack defenseless drone

Cat-on-UAV brutality!
"Cats are attacking my drone."
— January, 2021, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Cat-on-UAV brutality!
"Cats are attacking my drone."
— January, 2021, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
This Kentucky man is not about shovels. He's cleaning off snow from his driveway with a flamethrower. A man dressed as Cousin Eddie from the holiday classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" cleaned snow from his driveway with a flamethrower in Ashland, Kentucky, on December 25. Jordan Podunavac saw the flames across the street and recorded… READ THE REST
"If I see you do it again, you're fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it – and you too, and you too!" Previously: "Tom Cruise flips his lid on set over broken Covid protocols" (Thanks, UPSO!) READ THE REST
In this video, a very cute three year old girl asks Santa, WTF? Which is a reasonable question. December 13, 2020 / London, UK: We went to see Santa at Hamley's, all was going well until Santa gave out the presents, my 3-year-old daughter asked Santa What the fuck is that? Santa didn't notice, neither… READ THE REST
"A professional writer is an amateur who didn't quit." – Richard Bach Without drive, you'll never reach the top rung of any profession. That truth stretches from concrete pourers and bartenders, to athletes and artists. Talent is unquestionably a powerful asset, but without the determination to make something of that talent, it remains just raw,… READ THE REST
Anybody can just plunk down a cookie-cutter lamp on their desk, plug it in, and be good to go. I mean, it's just a lamp, right? That's true if your only mission is to bring light to an area. But, if you require a little more function and aesthetic joy from your desk accessories, there… READ THE REST
"Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door." That century-old quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson (sort of) is just as true today. If you build a better product, offer a better service or create a better infrastructure for customers, then with a bit of time and attention, the world… READ THE REST