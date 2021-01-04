Watch Jello Biafra and Ice-T take on Tipper Gore over record labeling in 1990

The Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) was a problematic 1980s organization fronted by Tipper Gore that pushed for labeling of records it deemed offensive to its sensibilities. Here's Gore doing a poor job defending herself against Dead Kennedys' Jello Biafra and Ice-T, both of whom had their careers threatened by the PMRC.

Here's a recap of the obscenity trial of Jello Biafra that Gore took credit for and which, as the article says, "contribute[d] to the end of his band, inflict[ed] severe damage on his record label and [left] him nearly bankrupt into the bargain.

[Via r/ObscureMedia]

